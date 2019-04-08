Share:

KARACHI - Two persons, including a policeman and a passerby, were killed and another sustained critical wounds in an armed attack that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) late the other night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (South) Pir Muhammad Shah said two men, riding a Vigo vehicle, opened fire killing a policeman identified as Khalid on the spot and injuring two others in Khayaban-e-Bukhari. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where one of the injured identified as Ramzan succumbed to his wounds.

He informed Khalid was a police constable posted in Darakhsha Police Station and was on the way back home after performing duty. The other injured Ramzan is a passerby. The police official said that a pedestrian, identified as Saeed Ahmed was also injured in the firing. The SSP further said the attackers escaped the crime scene leaving their vehicle, adding weapons were seized from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, SP (Clifton) Suhai Aziz said the police have collected evidence from the scene that includes live rounds, empty bullet cases and a vehicle. The police, later, arrested a suspect with the help of eyewitnesses and shifted him to an undisclosed location for further probe.

According to officials, the incident occurred as those in the vehicle were intoxicated.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement authorities have arrested around 27 criminals during separate raids in parts of the city. According to details, the police arrested 18 suspected criminals including search operations against drug peddlers and criminals in Quaidabad and Sharafi Goth.

The police official said during door-to-door search at least 656 people were checked. He said police also took into custody 18 suspects, including two members of a banned political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons and drugs from the possession of the arrested accused.

Rangers also claimed to have nabbed nine suspects during raids in different parts of the metropolis.

According to rangers’ spokesman, that the paramilitary soldiers conducted raids against outlaws in Zaman town, Rizvia Society, Mominabad and Paposh Nagar areas and apprehended nine suspects.

Citing their crimes the rangers’ official said that the arrested suspects allegedly involved in street crimes. Rangers claimed that weapons and looted goods were also recovered from the possession of detainees.