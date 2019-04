Share:

The use of firecrackers and firearms is increasing nowadays. Everybody seems to be playing with the firecrackers. From marriages to New Years and festivities throughout the year, there have been massive fatal injuries due to such crackers.

There is no timing though; every other festivity and we see firecrackers up in the air.

I urge the concerned authorities to look into the matter, completely ban the manufacturing and use fireworks for what it’s worth.

SAHAR ALEEM,

Karachi, March 18.