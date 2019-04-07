Share:

The Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s revelation about India’s planning for another possible military action against Pakistan this month is a startling one. Given that the Foreign Minister knows that his words can be held against him, his revelation cannot be brushed aside easily. In this case, both the civilian and military leaders need to remain extremely vigilant and well prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure before the elections.

The minister goes a step further by criticising the international community for maintaining silence over Indian aggression against Islamabad. It is true that many powerful countries did not criticise India for its attack against Pakistan that might have escalated the things between Islamabad and New Delhi. However, there are some reasons for the silence of the international community.

The world in the post-September attacks on twin-towers in the United States fell for India’s aggressive campaign of painting Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as terrorism sponsored and encouraged by Pakistan. Whereas, all these years Pakistan’s foreign policy remained defensive and reactionary. Neither the Foreign Office nor the appointed diplomats in the powerful states effectively presented the case of Kashmir from Pakistan’s perspective.

While Shah Mahmood Qureshi has done the right thing by putting the Indian aims for misadventures before the media and the nation, there is much left that the foreign minister and the foreign office need to do. Islamabad needs to rethink its foreign policy by rejecting defensive and reactionary approach around which our foreign policy is designed. The foreign minister and the ministry of foreign affairs need to up the diplomatic game of Pakistan in the international arena so that our perspectives are also echoed in the comity of nations.

Meanwhile, a question arises. Is it possible that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will allow such a misadventure when elections in India are around the corner? If one believes the words of certain Indian publications over Modi’s adventurism in the aftermath of Pulwama, then the probability of Indian adventurism increases for the story of airstrikes have shifted the narrative from unemployment and farm distress and helped Modi emerge as a strong leader in India.

Mr Qureshi’s job is far from completion yet. Although he has already warned the world of Indian aims and possible action in the coming days, the FM needs to convince the powerful countries to deal with both neighbours even-handed. In front of Qureshi is a gigantic task of making the international community realise that Kashmir is the biggest possible flashpoint between the two sides; showing partiality over the issue for narrow geo-economic interests will increase the possibility of an all-out war between the two nuclear states.