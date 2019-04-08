Share:

Lahore - Reacting against the backdrop of Lahore High Court’s recent decision granting interim bail to Hamza Shehbaz, Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday exchanged taunts on the social media in a bid to embarrass each other.

Shehbaz Sharif took a jibe at Prime Minister’s implicit tweet criticising Lahore High Court’s order granting pre-arrest bail to Hamza Shehbaz.

Imran Khan tweeted, our Prophet (PBUH) said: “Many nations before you were destroyed where there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak”. To this, Shehbaz Sharif replied back saying, “Can’t agree more as the illegally built mansion of the ruler is regularised whereas dwellings of poor are being demolished. May Allah guide us to the right path!”

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gill and other PTI leaders also criticised the court decision.

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country could have got rid of money laundering, if Hudaibiya case was decided on merit and the Sharif family was not given an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) by Pervez Musharraf.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in Islamabad on Sunday, said unfortunately the NRO in Hudaibiya case was used as a precedent in all the succeeding cases. The Hudaibiya case model was used in all the cases surfaced so far in which money was laundered abroad through front men and brought back later, he added.

Even in the cases of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, the use of very model had been exposed, he remarked.

The prime minister directed the Information Minister to disseminate all such details to the masses to expose the real face of public detractors. He also asked the minister to apprise the people about the adverse impact of their (Nawaz and Zardari) misdeeds on the national economy consequently making them face the inflation and foreign debts.

He said there must be an accountability into the use of $60 billion foreign debt obtained during the last 10 years, besides finding out as to who had transferred such huge amount to their personal accounts making the people to bear the burden.

He said the rules and regulations formulated by the incumbent government under the Benami law would help curb money laundering, besides discouraging the practice of holding the properties in fictitious names.