Share:

ISLAMABAD - Imran Tigers beat Imran Fighters by one wicket in the final of the Imran Khan Talent Hunt Programme which was played here at Diamond cricket ground on Sunday.

Imran Fighters, batting first, posted 214 runs of the board for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil slammed 86 hitting 10 fours and 5 sixes while Rizwan Ali hit 43. Bilal Shah got 2-35. In reply, Imran Khan Tigers reached home in 19.5 overs losing 9 wickets. Shafque Ahmed struck 89 with 12 fours and three sixes. Shayan Shaikh ripped through Tigers top order and claimed five wickets conceding just 25 runs.

Special Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque, PTI Sports and Culture Federation President Umar Khayaam, Islamabad Regional Cricket Association President Shakil Shaikh, PCB Level-III coach Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai, DCA Administrator Moeed Shaikh, ICA North Region President Shabbir Ahmed, ICA President Nasir Iqbal and others were present on the occasion.

Sharing his views, Naeemul Haque lauded the efforts of Umer and his team for holding such wonderful and highly organised tournament for the youth of the capital.

He promised that such tournaments will continue on larger basis and announced to start Imran Khan Talent Hunt Academy in Islamabad under the banner of Islamabad Region Cricket Association and promised to provide every possible help in this regard.

He also announced that Islamabad cricket grounds issue will be resolved very soon and the relevant persons will run cricket in federal capital. When asked why National cricket ground is still under MCI/CDA illegal occupation and the first class venue is in shambles, Naeem said that the genuine cricket promoter and cricket lover Shabbir will be given back his right very soon.

“No one is allowed to play with the futures of youth of the capital.” He lauded Islamabad Region for their outstanding work under the command of Shakil Shaikh and put his entire weight behind the elected association.