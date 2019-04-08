Share:

LAHORE - At a time when parties like the PPP plan to topple the government, Jamaat-e-Islami amir Senator Sirajul Haq says his party doesn’t believe in pulling down the government by force but wants national unity and harmony for resolving the problems facing the country.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday on his return from the four-week visit to Saudi Arabia, he said the masses had already tried all the political parties and now the JI was the only option for them.

He said the enforcement of the Nizam-e-Mustafa was essential to make Pakistan a truly Islamic state.

The JI chief was given a warm welcome at the airport. Those present on the occasion included JI chief for central Punjab, Amirul Azeem, Director, JI Foreign Affairs, Abdul Ghafar Aziz, JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif, and president of the JI Youth Punjab, Naveed Malik.

The JI chief said the PTI government was the continuation of the previous periods of oppression and tyranny. He said that some new ministers in the federal cabinet had assumed their offices with tall promises but there was no respite from price hike and exploitation. He said unfortunately, the government had no vision and it had been exposed within its first one hundred days. He said that the Finance Minister was asking the masses to get ready for more hard times.

Sirajul Haq said that it was a part of his faith that a change in the country would come through a change of the system and not change of an individual at the helm. He said that if the Islamic system was enforced, all problems of the country and the nation could be solved.

Sirajul Haq said that during his current visit to the holy land, he had made a fresh resolve at the Baitullah and the Rauza-e-Rasool, to continue the struggle for the Islamic revolution till his last breath and to make the Quaid’s Pakistan Islamic and prosperous.

Replying to a question, Sirjaul Haq said that if India made any fresh move against the country, it would get such a strong response that it would not dare to cast a malignant eye on this country again.

“We need not be afraid of India as the entire nation is with its army. India has never succeeded in its designs against this country in the past nor will it succeed in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that an across the board accountability is the need of the hour but a selective accountability on the basis of liking and disliking is turning the corrupt elements a symbol of oppression and victimization.

Talking to newsmen in the city, he said that for a true accountability, the judiciary and the law enforcement institutions should be more active than the government. He stressed upon the government to provide relief to the masses. He said the ruling party should give up the style of the opposition and ensure good governance.