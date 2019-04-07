Share:

ISLAMABAD-Secretariat police registered a FIR against an accused for misbehaving and tearing uniform of a policeman deployed at gate number 1 of the Diplomatic Enclave.

According to a spokesman, SI Salamat Ali in his written application to Secretariat police station said that the accused Amir, who was driving a vehicle, when stopped at the entrance of the Diplomatic Enclave started using abusive language and not only tore his official uniform, but also injured him.

The police registered FIR and started further investigations.

Meanwhile, Kohsar and Karachi Company police stations registered cases against persons involved in taking cars on rent and refused to pay rent.

Wajid complained to Kohsar police station that one Akif took two cars on rent from him and refused to pay the rent, while Khadim Hussian in his application to the Karachi Company Police Station stated that accused Qamar along with his two companions took cars on rent from him and refused to pay the rent. The police registered cases under forgery act and started further investigations.

Bani Gala police station registered FIRs against 9 persons for violation of Section 144 under Military Act. The police also registered cases against Taj and 8 other accused for illegal construction in Bani Gala, which under Section 144 is prohibited.

Kohsar police registered cases against fraudsters for giving bogus cheques. Imran Abbasi in his written complaint to kohsar police station claimed that Zulnoorian gave him Rs175,000 worth of cheque for business purposes, which was dishonoured.

Wajhat in his written complaint to Shalimar police station claimed that Niaz borrowed Rs1 million from him, but when he asked him to return the amount, he handed him over Rs1 million cheque, which was dishonoured. The police registered cases and started further investigations.