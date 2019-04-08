Share:

ISLAMABAD - The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country declined by 4.7% during July-February (2018-19) against the sale during same period of previous year. According to latest data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), the motorbikes’ sale decreased from 1.256 million units in July-February 2017-18 to 1.197 million units in first eight months of current fiscal year. On yearly basis, the sale of motorbikes also fell to 138,555 units in February 2019 from 146,310 units in same month of the preceding year, thus posting a decline of 5.3%.

According to details, the sale of Honda two-wheelers witnessed an increase of 0.58% as it rose to 733.918 units in July-February 2018-19 against the sale of 729,659 units in same period of previous year. On year-on-year basis, sale of Honda bikes also jumped by 12.27% to 95,015 units in February this year from 84,630 units in same month last year. Similarly, sale of Suzuki bikes also increased by 12% to 15,689 units from 14,007 units however sale of DYL bikes fell sharply to 2,985 units in July-February (2018-19) from 4,094 units in previous year.

The sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also witnessed a decline of 14.56% as it fell from 18,220 units in eight months of previous fiscal year against the sale of 15,566 units this year. Likewise, sale of Sazgar three-wheelers also went down to 11,033 units this year from 14,883 units during the corresponding period of last year, posting a decline of 25.86%.