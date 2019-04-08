Share:

MUZAFFARABAD : At least seven people died when a jeep tumbled off a mountainous road into River Neelum of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Senior police officer Raja Akmal said the vehicle was carrying passengers from Neelum Valley to Muzaffarabad, when it veered off the road at a sharp curve.

Akmal said rescue workers retrieved the bodies with the help of local residents. He said two women and a child were among the dead.

According to another police official, the Muzaffarabad-bound overspeeding jeep coming from Neelum Valley skidded off the road while negotiating a sharp turn in Pattika area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven people travelling in the vehicle were swept away by the river and died.

The deceased were identified as Raja Sadaqat, Muhammad Nazir, Karamat Shah, Shabnum Nasar, Naseer Shah and an unknown child, an official said, saying all hail from Karen area of Neelum Valley. Fatal road accidents are common in the country because of lax safety standards and disregard for traffic laws.