Guwahati : Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a liar and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to turn legal citizens of the country into foreigners in the name of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Addressing a rally at Barobisha in Alipurduar district, Banerjee claimed that TMC will lead to the formation of the new government at the centre. The Trinamool Chief also dug out at Modi wondering how a person who didn’t look after his wife would look after the citizens of the country.

She also said that the BJP has to be defeated in order to save the people of the country and said that the TMC would lead the formation of the government so that the people of this country could be saved.

She further stated that Modi has been blabbering lies in the last five years and he has not fulfilled a single promise he had made in 2014. She also stated that the NRC and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill are other ploys to turn legal citizens of this country into refugees.