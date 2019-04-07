Share:

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad police on Sunday conducted search operation in various areas of city, Industrial-Area and Rural Zone and arrested 111 suspects including 37 Afghan nationals, a police spokesman said.

Following directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed, officials of Islamabad Police conducted search operation in various areas of the city including slums, Afghan habitats and others.

Under supervision of Superintendents of Police (Rural) Umer Khan, SDPOs, SHOs, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal Squad also took part in the search operation.

They screened 250 houses and arrested 111 suspects including 37 Afghan nationals. During search, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa, ASI Adeel Shokat, Jaffar Ali and constable Nadeem arrested 3 accused Yusaf, Suleman and Kamran besides recovering 70 liters of wine and one 9mm pistol from their possession.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that purpose of the search operation and high vigilance was to ensure foolproof security in the city.