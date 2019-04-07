Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads penalised 9,423 vehicles and motorcycles which were parked in a wrong way during last month.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Bin Ashraf, owners of 3,711 vehicles and 5,712 motorcycles were fined for over Rs 1.8 million during March on account of wrong parking, double parking, parking in no-parking areas and violation of traffic rules.

The CTO said that special squads were formed to control wrong parking while awareness banners had also been displayed in that regard at important city roads.

Traffic wardens and field officers have been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators, he added.

He said that on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, orders had been issued to all field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators, particularly on Murree Road, Airport Road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said. He urged the residents to cooperate with the traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

He said that wrong parking, which is one of main causes of traffic mess, particularly in Raja Bazaar, College Road, Murree Road and other roads would not be tolerated. The vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations, he added.