Share:

NEW YORK-Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani is in talks to join top Hollywood star Angelina Jolie to star in Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals” in what would be Nanjiani’s first venture into the superhero realm, according to Variety, a US entertainment weekly magazine.

Details about the movie and what characters Nanjiani and Ms. Jolie would play are being kept under wraps, it said.

The Marvel Studio is an American media franchise that is centered on a series of superhero films based on characters that appear in American comic books published by Marvel Comics.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of “The Eternals” is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

The two groups went on to battle each other throughout history. The Eternals also warred with Greek, Roman, and Norse deities before leaving Earth to explore the stars.

Chloe Zhao, whose helming credits include “The Rider” and “Songs My Brothers Taught Me,” became attached in September to direct “The Eternals” from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is producing.

Karachi-born Nanjiani came on board earlier this year to star in Valparaiso Pictures’ “No Glory,” a spy comedy that will be produced by Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. Nanjiani and his wife, Emily Gordon, received an Oscar nomination for writing “The Big Sick.”

He will next be seen in Columbia Pictures’ “Men in Black: International” and Universal Pictures’ “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.” Production on a sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” in which he stars as Dinesh Chugtai, is expected to take place this summer.

Marvel had no comment about Nanjiani’s possible casting in “The Eternals.” It also has not confirmed whether Angelina would join. Kumail Nanjiani, 41, .attended Karachi Grammar School and his family later relocated to the U.S. when he was 18.