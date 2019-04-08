Share:

KARACHI : Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has said that Pakistan is a free country where Hindu community enjoys religious freedom.

He made these remarks while addressing the Geeta Samelan ceremony, which was attended by thousands of Hindu people across the country.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani said that objective of dedicating Holi festival to Pakistan Day was to promote interfaith harmony and national unity. He regretted that few elements are targeting innocent minorities to fulfil their vested interests.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, who is also prominent Hindu lawmaker in National Assembly, also participated in the meetings of various commissioners and deputy commissioners.

During the meeting, implementation of Supreme Court ‘s orders regarding protection of minorities’ properties and law & order situation also came under discussion.

The meetings were attended by Commissioner Larkana, Nawab Shah and DCs of Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Nausheroferoz and Sanghar.

On the occasion, Dr Ramesh stated that patriotic Hindu community considers Pakistan beloved homeland (dharti mata), urging to take solid steps for protection of minorities’ rights.