LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority has launched a special food inspection drive in the service areas of Motorway across the province.

On Sunday, food safety teams visited as many as 140 eateries at the motorway including restaurants, tuck shops, marts and fast food points.

The teams issued fine tickets to 18 food businesses operators due to using rusty freezers and poor storage system. While food authority issued final warning notices to 20 shopkeepers during the drive. The provincial food regulatory body also warned 102 food outlets, asking them to improve the hygienic condition.

The director general said that PFA is checking motorway and highways on weekly basis.

He further said that the purpose of the drive was ensuring the availability of quality food.