Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday decided to lay foundation stone for construction of five million houses in Islamabad, Quetta and Gwadar.

According to a report, in first phase, the groundbreaking ceremony would be held in Islamabad on April 17 in which more than 19000 flats would be constructed in the federal capital at four different points.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the project in Quetta will be held on April 21 under which around 110,000 flats would be constructed.

As many as 5000 apartments would be constructed in Quetta’s Wahdat Colony, while 55000 apartments would be constructed in Gwadar.