ISLAMABAD : Pakistan People’s Party yesterday castigated Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for discussing India’s war threat at a media interaction.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Palwasha Khan said the government was handling important issues very ‘irresponsibly’ and was ignoring the parliament.

“The FM spoke to media and discussed this important point that India may attack Pakistan soon. Can you believe it? This is not the right way to handle important national issues,” she said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan had credible intelligence reports that India was planning another act of aggression against it between 16 to 20 April.

Palwasha Khan said while India was threatening to attack Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan had not uttered a word against his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at his recent public rally.

“Imran Khan and his team are on the other hand trying to victimise the PPP leadership and bring new fabricated cases against the opposition leaders every day,” she added.

The PPP leader claimed that Imran Khan was trying to misguide the nation on all national and international issues. “The PM and the FM say the whole world is with them but no one supports us on any issue. The only thing they are doing is arresting the opposition party leaders,” she maintained.

Her statement came as former President Asif Ali Zardari claimed a drama was staged against leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for his arrest. Zardari advised the PML-N leader to handle the matter with patience.