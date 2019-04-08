LAHORE   -   The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has given a target of planting 300,000 new plants to 150 private housing schemes situated in Lahore and Sheikupura, under ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ programme.

LDA DG Amna Imran Khan directed the metropolitan planning wing of the LDA for carrying out an extensive tree plantation campaign in private housing schemes for this purpose.

Special teams comprising offices of LDA’s metropolitan planning wing have been constituted which were regularly visiting the private housing schemes in Lahore and

Sheikupura districts for supervising the ongoing tree plantation drive.

More than 50,000 new saplings have so far been planted in private housing schemes of the LDA.

Under section 15 of the LDA Private Housing Scheme Rules 2014, every scheme has to get approved its horticulture and landscape plan by LDA prerequisite for its final approval