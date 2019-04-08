Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is committed to transforming Pakistan into Madina-like welfare state where the common man would have access to all basic facilities at their doorsteps.

“It is the basic responsibility of state to provide health and other basic facilities to its subject and the PTI government is striving for fulfilling this responsibility,” the Sindh governor said while talking to the media persons after a visit to a medical camp organised by Insaf Welfare Society at CBC Ilaaj Hospital in DHA Phase-II on Sunday.

Imran Ismail claimed that it is the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan Madina-like Riasat.

To a question, he said that health card facility would be extended further so that maximum poor and needy people can benefit from the facility.

Earlier, he witnessed and was briefed about modern technology provided by iXpert and iStoc at the camp. On the occasion, Dr Samiya informed that the tests are being carried out in the camp for infectious diseases and other diseases, including Dengue, Malaria, TB, Hepatitis B and C. He further informed that the test results would be provided immediately through a mobile application.

Those who are diagnosed with any disease in the camp will be provided treatment in the CBC Ilaaj Hospital. Dr Samiya informed that up till now 2,000 patients have already been provided testing facilities for diagnosis of dengue, malaria, hepatitis B and C through advanced technology-driven machines provided by IXpert.

On the occasion, the Sindh governor said that he is pleased to know that it is the first-ever medical camp of its kind, where there is an instant remedy for diagnosis of diseases.

He said that it is the prime duty of government to provide basic facilities of life to public including health and education. He mentioned that the federal government has initially issued Health Card in five districts of Sindh through which additional treatment worth more than Rs0.7 can be obtained at any hospital.

Police nick two loggers

with mangrove wood

Police claimed to have arrested two members of a gang involved in illegal cutting of mangrove trees in Karachi on Sunday.

Carrying out action against loggers, police arrested two who were allegedly belonging to a gang involved in timber smuggling.

The arrests were made in Ibrahim Hyderi area of the metropolis.

The personnel of the law enforcement agencies also recovered more than 200 tonnes of mangrove tree wood loaded on a truck during the raid.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir, the accused identified as Kamran and Mazhar, were arrested from Chashma roundabout. He said that the persons were involved in the illegal cutting of tree and selling of the wood into timber market.

A case was registered against the accused under Forest Act.