Justin Bieber focusing on his health

LONDON (GN): Justin Bieber is able to fully ‘’focus’’ on his health now he has moved into his new house with his wife Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber is ‘’focusing’’ on his health.

The ‘As Long As You Love Me’ hitmaker has moved into a new house with his wife Hailey Bieber and now they are in their new home - their first as a married couple - they can focus on themselves.

A source told People magazine: ‘’This is their first house together as a married couple, so it’s a big deal. They worked with a designer to furnish the house. It’s a fun project for them. They are both very excited about their new house. Right after they got married, they rented a house and then stayed at a hotel. It wasn’t the best situation.

Danielle Lloyd marries Michael O’Neill

Liverpool (GN): Danielle Lloyd has tied the knot with Michael O’Neill in a secret ceremony in Dubai. Danielle Lloyd has married Michael O’Neill. The former Miss England and Miss Great Britain star tied the knot with the electrician in a secret ceremony in Dubai in front of friends and family on Saturday (06.04.19). A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘’It was a small wedding. All the boys were involved and everyone watching was in tears. They got married on the beach in front of the Burj Al Arab hotel as the sun went down.’’ A representative for the model confirmed they had got married and she also posted clips from the big day on her Instagram account. Back in 2018, Danielle had revealed she was planning to marry Michael the following year in front of their closest family members and they had a ‘’strict’’ guest list.

Tulisa says X Factor stopped her from being authentic

LONDON (CM): Tulisa says her new single is more authentic than previous releases - including her first solo single ‘Younger’.

Tulisa has blamed ‘The X Factor’ for the delay in releasing new music. The former N-Dubz star recently resigned with record label Xploded Music and released her comeback single ‘Daddy’, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Sweet Like Chocolate’ with WSTRN’s Akelle. Tulisa says her new single is more authentic than previous releases - including her first solo single ‘Younger’ - and admits ‘The X Factor’ negatively influenced her career.