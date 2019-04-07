Share:

RAWALPINDI- The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday organised a marathon race to mark the World Health Day.

The race started from Ayub National Park and culminated at the same point after covering a distance of three kilometres.

The male participants were divided in four categories based on different age group: below 40, above 50 and general category, besides a category comprising children and woman.

RCCI President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem said that aim of the marathon race was to promote healthy and sports activities among the residents of Rawalpindi.