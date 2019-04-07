Share:

Rawalpindi-PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique on Sunday said that despite financial constraints, the federal government had released Rs400 million for completion of Mother and Child Hospital in the city.

The construction work, which remained stuck due to non-release of funds by the past regimes, has been restarted, he said.

Rashid Shaifique said that the foundation stone of 500-bed hospital at Asghar Mall Road had been laid in 2005 at an estimated cost of Rs3 billion, which had now increased to Rs5.25 billion.

He said that the previous governments were responsible for escalation in the construction cost as they had stopped release of funds for the project.

The timely construction of the hospital was imperative in view of the rising population of city as the existing hospitals were unable to cope with burden.

The MNA said that 14 operation theatres and a hostel would be set up at the hospital. The government will release Rs850 million more next month to complete the project, he added.

To a question, he said that the hospital would be equipped with all modern medical facilities according to international standards till 2021.