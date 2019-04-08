Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has urged the United Nations (UN) to resolve Kashmir issue in the light of the UN Security Council resolutions.

“Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in the Indian Held Kashmir,” Ch Sarwar said during a meeting with Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi in New York.

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar is currently in the United States on a private visit, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Maleeha Lodhi briefed Governor Punjab on the recent developments in the UN regarding Indian aggression across the LOC. She also shared the details of her meetings and dialogue with the UN representatives and the diplomats on the issue.

The governor said the unprovoked shelling on the civilian population by the Indian army across the Line of Control (LOC) was a cowardly act of terrorism, urging the UN and other international institutions to take notice of the act. He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was creating war hysteria to win public emotions for success in the upcoming general elections in India, adding that Pakistan would not let Modi play havoc with the regional peace.

The governor said India was the biggest threat to peace in the South Asia while Pakistan continued its efforts for peace and resolution of all outstanding issues through dialogue, adding that our desire for peace should not be deemed a weakness. “Pakistan has the will and capacity to defend our soil if challenged by India,” Ch Sarwar said, adding country’s defence is in strong hands.

Ch Sarwar said India was isolated before the world community for brutalities in Kashmir and entire world admired Pakistan’s stance on the regional peace and stability.

He said durable peace in the region was only possible through the resolution of Kashmir dispute, adding that the whole nation stood by the armed forces.