KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday accused the Sharifs of betraying the Kashmiris and leaving them in the lurch.

Addressing a party gathering, Acting PTI Sindh Chief Haleem Adil Shaikh said that the Sharif family claims to be Kashmiris but had done nothing for them.

“They (Sharifs) always used the name Kashmiris for their political gains and backed off after achieving their interest,” Mr Shaikh charged while speaking at a corner as part of campaign for the two general seats of the AJK Legislative Assembly reserved in the metropolis here.

PTI AJK chief and former prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood also addressed the gathering to woo Kashmiri voters residing in the city.

Haleem Adil Shaikh regretted that the PML-N failed to serve the Kashmiris as per their wishes and always hoodwink them for vote.

He claimed that had Imran Khan been handling the Kashmir issue earlier, a befitting response would have been given to India like the one given in the wake of violation of Pakistani airspace. “Unfortunately, the issue is handled by politicians like Fazlur Rehman who held the portfolio of chairman Kashmir committee for years but did nothing,” he lamented.

In his speech, PTI lawmaker Raja Azhar said that it is unfortunate that PPPP and PML-N had won two AJK seats from Karachi but failed to deliver any good for the masses.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that people of Karachi has always stood with Kashmiris brethren in times of distress and sufferings.

“The sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris in Indian occupied valley have started yielding as the world has now come to know the brutalities and worst human rights abuse at the hands of the Indian forcers,” he pointed out.

He said that people of Kashmir has not lost their hope and continued to struggle against the mighty oppressor for the achievement of their right to self-determination.

“The current situation indicates that the Kashmir issue is on the verge of a solution as demanded by the people of the occupied valley,” he expressed his optimism.

He said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the armed forces of the country gave a befitting response to the Indian aggression.

He said that Imran Khan has offered to resolve the issues peacefully with India but until and unless Kashmir issue is unresolved, relations between the two countries could not be normalized.

He said that the PTI leadership has raised the Kashmir issue at International forums and exposed the real face Indian atrocities in the valley.

SPECIAL ASSISTANT GRIEVES OVER DEATH OF SPECIAL KID

Special Assistant to Sindh CM Sindh on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has expressed his deep grief over the death of a special child and injuries to 15 other special children in an accident near Shah Hussain bypass in Khairpur.

It is to mention here that a van, carrying special children of Deaf Reach School, overturned near Shah Hussain bypass Khairpur. Resultantly, a special child died on the spot and 15 others got injured in the accident.

The special assistant to Sindh CM also contacted MS Civil Hospital Khairpur, asking for proper treatment of the children and prayed to Almighty Allah for their early recovery.