Opposition leader in National Assembly,
According to a report, the judge of accountability court would hear the cases related to Ashiana housing scandal and Ramzan sugar mills. Strict security measures are to be adopted on 9 April’s hearing. The workers would be confined to
On the other has NAB has summoned PML-N leader
The sources said NAB will investigate Shehbaz over the money transferred to Nusrat
NAB also summoned opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza
It is worth mentioning that LHC barred NAB from arresting Hamza till 17 April. The LHC granted bail to Hamza on the surety bonds of Rs 10m.
A
The court after hearing the arguments from both sides granted Hamza