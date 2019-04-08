Share:

LAHORE - Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology of Punjab University, Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt has advised the students to play their due role in development of the country.

He was addressing the 6th annual degree awarding ceremony organized by the Punjab University College of Pharmacy at a local hotel in Lahore on Sunday. Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, senior faculty members and a large number of graduating students and their parents were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt said that now it was time for students to show their skills which they had learnt during their education. He urged the students to serve humanity through their noble profession. He congratulated the students and their parents on their achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Prof Dr Khalid Hussain said the research culture was being promoted at the college and impact factor publications of the faculty members were increasing every year.

Principal Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhary said that the college was providing best teaching and research facilities to the students. He said that the college administration has implemented learning management and K-Drive systems and regularized M Phil and PhD programs.

He said that out of 460 pharmacists recruited by PPSC, 150 pharmacists were the graduates of the college. He said that the college administration was providing practical training to its students and increasing linkages with the industry.

As many as 232 degrees of Pharm-D were distributed among the students including 15 of session 2013-2018. Later, souvenirs were distributed among the distinguished participants.