LAHORE - Taimoor Khan of PAF and Rimsha Ijaz (Defence Raya) clinched the men and ladies titles in the 58th National Amateur Golf Championship 2019 here at Garrison Golf Course on Sunday.

In the final go, Taimoor had scores of 76, 72, 73, 69 and a four rounds aggregate of 290. As for Zahoor, he put up a great display of golf but had to concede victory to Taimoor. Zulfiqar Ali (Multan) came third, Wazir Ali (Gymkhana) fourth and Zohaib Asif (DHA Karachi) fifth. In the net section, Raja Israr (Garden City) was first followed by Mohsen Zafar (Gymkhana) and Robin Bagh (Gymkhana).

In the ladies section, Rimsha Ijaz (Defence Raya) emerged as winner as her score was 76, 76, 73. Hamna Amjad (PAF) finished second and Ghazala Yasmin (Garrison) third. In ladies net section, Mrs Aisha Moazzam (Gymkhana) was winner followed by Daniya Eyaz (Garrison) and Ana James Gill (Royal Palm).

In the end, PGF President Lt Gen (r) Hilal Hussain and Lt Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool distributed prizes among the winners.