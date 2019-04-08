Share:

MIRPURKHAS : An oil tanker, allegedly carrying smuggled Iranian diesel, overturned on Kot Ghulam Muhammad Digri Road near Basheerabad in the limits of Kot Ghulam Muhammad taluka on Sunday.

The Nation has learnt that the sale of Iranian oil was allegedly being carried out secretly in the district at various petrol pumps through oil tankers with the connivance of local police. The truck was carrying more than 10,000 litres of Iranian diesel which was being smuggled secretly to a local petrol pump whose owner was an influential person of the district. Many police officers knew about this practice; but they let the petrol pumps operate freely, for they were allegedly receiving bribe from them.

The driver of the truck and the person accompanying him escaped from the scene. Local police and officials of taluka administration reached the spot and got the tanker stand on wheels. SSP Mirpurkhas Abid Ali Baloch took notice of the incident; he suspended Digri Station House Officer Ayaz Bhatti for negligence and issued him a show cause notice.