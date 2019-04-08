Share:

ANKARA (AA) Turkey was “disappointed” over European Commission’s first vice president’s remarks on local elections, the country’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday. “Turkish people went to the polls on March 31 with a participation rate that is seen in European countries rarely, and they once again showed their commitment to democracy.

“Nevertheless, the call of the European Union authorities to recognize the results, although the official results have not yet been announced in some places, have been recorded as an unfortunate blunder,” Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Aksoy’s remarks came after Frans Timmermans claimed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party did not respect the election results.