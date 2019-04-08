Share:

BAHAWALPUR : Two persons including a rescue worker died after falling in a manhole in Satellite Town area here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, one person namely Adnan who is reported to be mentally unstable fell into a manhole opened during construction of the road.

Rescue worker identified as Ashiq Ali, a resident of Yazman, went into the manhole to rescue Adnan but both the person fell unconscious due to poisonous gases in the sewer line.

Both were rushed to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital where they were declared dead by doctors.