READ MORE: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to decide about sighting of Shahban crescent today

 

BAHAWALPUR : Two persons including a rescue worker died after falling in a manhole in Satellite Town area here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, one person namely Adnan who is reported to be mentally unstable fell into a manhole opened during construction of the road.

Rescue worker identified as Ashiq Ali, a resident of Yazman, went into the manhole to rescue Adnan but both the person fell unconscious due to poisonous gases in the sewer line.

READ MORE: Stunning artefacts spotted in 2,000 years old Egyptian tomb

Both were rushed to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital where they were declared dead by doctors.

 