ISLAMABAD: Two young persons were killed after falling in a blind well near the area of Tehsil Khar in Bajaur on Sunday.

The local witnesses said that both boys slipped into the well as they were passing by it in quite haste, adding, the well was not safe as it did not have parapet walls around it.

The rescue sources said that the bodies were recovered with the help of locals and handed over to their relatives after legal formalities.

Locals demanded concerned authority to erect parapets around such wells in the area, adding, number of people lost their lives due to these wells as there were no boundary walls around them.