Share:

CAIRO - Two Egyptian policemen were killed Sunday and two others were injured by unknown gunmen in Nozah district, east of the capital Cairo.

In a statement, Egyptian Interior Ministry said the policemen, who were patrolling the area, doubted a parked black car with hand-written number plates in the distract.

As the policemen approached the car, the ministry said, the driver stepped out and opened machine gunfire at the policemen, killing a police officer and his driver.

Policemen began combing the area to arrest the gunmen and a probe was launched into the incident, according to the ministry.