TRIPOLI (AA) UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame will meet on Saturday with the head of the Libyan Presidential Council for the UN-backed National Accord government Fayez al-Sarraj in the capital Tripoli.

The meeting comes amid tension in the war-torn country after Khalifa Haftar, commander of forces loyal to East Libya-based government, launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli.

On Friday, Salame attended a session of the UN Security Council during which he submitted a report on the current situation in Tripoli, where Libya’s UN-backed unity government is headquartered. The UN envoy stressed that he was doing efforts to avoid a military conflict in Tripoli.