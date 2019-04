Share:

AURAKZAI : The security forces on Sunday recovered weapons hidden underground near Vuch Pul in Qambar Khel area.

The personnel of Aurakzai Scouts 232 Wing on a tip-off launched a search operation in Qamber Khel and recovered an anti-aircraft machine gun, four box heavy machine gun cartages, eight hand grenades and hundreds of cartages of different bore.

The forces started an operation in the area to arrest the miscreants.