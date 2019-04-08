Share:

LAHORE - A 45-year-old woman was found shot dead at her house in the Shafiqabad police precincts on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Irshad Parveen, a resident of Karim Park. Her family told the police that Parveen shot herself in the head due to unknown reason and died on the spot. Parveen was living along with her family since she was single, a police official said. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

bodies recovered from Ravi

Rescue workers on Sunday recovered two dead bodies from the Ravi River near Suggian Bridge. According to police, a 12-year-old boy was drowned when he was taking bath in the River Ravi on Sunday afternoon. Rescue workers rushed to spot and managed to pull out the body after hectic efforts. An eyewitness alerted the rescuers as the boy disappeared in deep waters. The deceased was identified by police as Faizan, a local resident. The body was handed over to the family. Meanwhile, the body of a 40-year-old man was recovered from the River bank near Shahdara. Police said the body was partially decomposed. Police investigators say they believe the deceased was murdered by unknown killers.