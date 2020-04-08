Share:

HYDERABAD - The Medical Superintendent (MS) Liaquat University (LU) Hospital Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro has said that 18 coronavirus patients were admitted in isolation ward of Civil Hospital Hyderabad and they were being provided all required treatment facilities.

“All of the admitted patients were in stable condition”, Dr Kalhoro said adding that doctors and paramedical staff were working in the ward with complete safety kits.He said in emergency ward of the hospital a sanitizer gate had been installed. Dr Mazhar Kalhoro said that coronavirus tests were being conducted at LU labs while samples of the same were being sent to Karachi’s private laboratory for counter check for assessing the authenticity of pathological reports.