KHYBER - Ove 5,000 Afghan citizens crossed the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham on Tuesday.
Last day, the Afghan border security after receiving 1000 Afghan nationals carrying legal travel documents had refused entry on the pretext that they had a capacity of 1000 corona suspects at their quarantine centre and shut the border.
According to a Pakistan border security official, a large number of Afghan citizens, arrived in the outskirts of Torkham border started approaching the border. Resultantly, the Afghan border security having no choice opened the border for the Afghan national let them cross without proper document checking