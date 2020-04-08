Share:

KHYBER - Ove 5,000 Afghan citizens crossed the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham on Tuesday.

Last day, the Afghan border se­curity after receiving 1000 Afghan nationals carrying legal travel doc­uments had refused entry on the pretext that they had a capacity of 1000 corona suspects at their quar­antine centre and shut the border.

According to a Pakistan border se­curity official, a large number of Af­ghan citizens, arrived in the out­skirts of Torkham border started approaching the border. Resultantly, the Afghan border security having no choice opened the border for the Afghan national let them cross with­out proper document checking