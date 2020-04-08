Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that by Tuesday after noon, 54 new confirm cases of coronavirus were detected and the tally rises to 986 in Sindh.

This he said in his video message released from CM House on Tuesday, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh.

He said that during that last 24 hours a doctor while helping COVID-19 patient, got infected and within nine days lost his life but saved the life of various other positive and suspects. “I salute my doctors, who are fighting against COVID-19 at the frontline.”

He said that 10,223 tests had been conducted so far, including 634 on Tuesday after noon.

He said that out of 986 the cases, 159 in Hyderabad, two in Jamshoro, one in Badin, 12 in Tando Mohammad Khan, one in Sujawal, one in Dadu, seven in Shaheed Benazirabad, one in Sanghar, four in Naushehroferoze, 274 in Sukkur, two in Ghotki, 13 in Larkana, one in Jacobabad, 159 Karachi East, 66 Karachi West, 110 South, 93 Central, 44 Malir and 36 Korangi. The total number comes to 986.

He said that 253 COVID-19 patients were recovered by Monday as 16 more patients recovered on Tuesday. Thus the number of the patients recovered so far is 269 which is a good news, he said.

He added that out of 269 cured patients, 183 are pilgrims and 86 were others.

At present 396 patients were in home isolation and 97 were in isolation centres.

Sharing a sad news the CM said that 18 people lost their lives while fighting against coronavirus infection.

On Monday Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro died, he added.

He said that Dr Abdul Qadir was infected on March 28, when he was helping COVID-19 suspects and patients. Dr Soomro was admitted in hospital on March 31 and on April 6, he lost his life.

He expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr Qadir Soomro and offered condolence with his family members, colleagues, doctors’ community and said his sacrifice has saved the lives of a large number of patients.

Murad said that the doctors were fighting on frontline against COVID-19, therefore their services and the services of their other para-medical staff were commendable. “I salute the doctors for their selfless services for this cause,” he said the video shows that the chief minister saluted the doctors.

Talking about his government strategy, the CM said that to stop transmission by locating the source of transmission, identifying the source of transmission, controlling the source of transmission, preventing of outbreak, hoping for best and preparing for the possible worst and educating people by creating awareness.

He said that the response of the government was very prompt.

The Sindh government has established 12 isolation centres throughout Sindh with a capacity of 170 beds, district Rapid Response Committees have already been established, testing services have also been developed at different hospitals.

The CM once again urged the people to observe isolation by staying at home, even at homes people have to maintain social distancing from the children and elderly people particularly from those who were asthmatics and cardiac patients.

Doctors suggest CM Sindh not to ease off lockdown

The owners and chief executive officers of private hospitals and leading doctors of the country have urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to extend lockdown after April 14, otherwise spread of coronavirus could not be controlled.

This was suggested on Tuesday during a meeting, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah held with the owners/CEOs and prominent doctors of the country here at the CM’s House here, said a statement on Tuesday.

The CM told the participants of the meeting that he wanted their support, cooperation and guidance to fight coronavirus. “This is why I have bothered you here,” he said.

All the doctors lauded the efforts and prompt action of the CM and said had he not taken timely measures the situation would have been out of control.

They suggested the CM not to ease off lockdown after April 14.

If the lockdown is withdrawn or eased off, the virus would spread like fire in the jungle, they said and added “A large population of the city is slum dweller, they live in small houses with large families, travel in buses in crowds,” they painted the picture and said, such kind of crowding is allowed people would get infected in buses and on the streets and would take the virus back to their home and get their family members and localities infected.

The CM said that he would consult with his cabinet and other stakeholders on the issue.

All the CEOs and owners of the private hospitals assured the CM that they would provide him equipments, manpower, technical and expert support whenever the povicial government would be in need.