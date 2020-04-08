Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has handed over 40 medical kits among the staff of the university medical center in order to safeguard them from COVID- 19. A ceremony in this regard was held at the meeting room that was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and attended by Registrar/ Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Princal Officer Medical Center Dr Javaid Akhtar and the medical staff. The kits were donated by Bismillah Group of Industries. The Vice Chancellor said that the coronavirus has emerged the biggest crisis across the world that had taken the lives of many people. He said that we have to adopt precautionary measures recommended by the Government to fight the crisis. He lauded the government measures to fight the Corona Virus pandemic.