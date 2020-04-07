Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 41, who shares daughters Anaya, seven months, and six year old Azura, with partner Azuka Ononye, confessed she’s content with having two children, but experiences days when she thinks: ‘Why wouldn’t I want another baby?’ During the candid interview, the former Mis-Teeq star also touched on moving on from her ‘toxic’ past relationships, hiding her second pregnancy from her loved ones for six months, and loving her figure now more than ever before. The media personality shared her thoughts on adding to her brood, revealing she hasn’t completely ruled the idea. Alesha told host Giovanna Fletcher: ‘I have days when I say absolutely no way, two is great, this is manageable. Then I have other days where the joy and the love.

‘That’s what you’re constantly at battle with because you think why wouldn’t I want another baby, they’re amazing and then another day where you’re like I’m going to pull my hair out and I’m going to go crazy, absolutely not, no way!’