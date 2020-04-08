MARDAN - Office bearers of All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association (APPSA) have strongly condemned the violence and arrests of doctors and other staff in Quetta and demanded of the government to immediately release the doctors and other staff and also arrest the culprits.
Addressing an emergency meeting held at the District Headquarter Hospital, Shaharaftullah Yousafzai, President (APPSA), provincial general secretary of paramedics association Rudad Khan, provincial additional general secretary Shamsh-ul-Taj, finance secretary Fazl-e-Qayum, senior vice president Pervez Khan, vice chairman Sami-ur-Rehman and Taj Muhammad president paramedic DHQ addressed the emergency meeting.
The speakers said that there is a procedure and all countries are paying close attention to the security measures for the frontline force against the coronavirus, but in Pakistan, these paramedics have not been provided necessary protective kits.