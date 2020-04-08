Share:

China has once again called for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue according to the United Nation resolutions.

A spokesman of the Chinese Mission to the UN while rejecting the Indian media claim that China had ignored Pakistan's call for urgent consideration of the situation in Indian occupied during its presidency of the Security Council in March this year, reiterated that China's stance on the Kashmir remains unchanged calling it a dispute left from history.

He said issue of Kashmir remains high on the Security Council’s agenda and China is very closely monitoring the current situation in occupied Kashmir.

The spokesman made it clear that China opposes any unilateral action by Indian government in occupied Kashmir and wants a peaceful resolution of issue according to UN charter and resolutions.