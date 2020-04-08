Share:

The Pakistani and Chinese armies held a video conference on sharing of experience in the prevention and control of pneumonia caused by Coronavirus.

According to Chinese Ministry of Defence, around 20 health officials and experts of the two militaries attended the video conference from Rawalpindi, Beijing and Wuhan City.

During the video conference, the Chinese officials shared the overall situation and experience of the Chinese army’s epidemic prevention and control work, Coronavirus detection technology methods and diagnosis and treatment plans.

The two sides also focused on the exchange of emergency command coordination, epidemic prevention and control, monitoring and detection, clinical treatment and other related issues.

The Pakistani side thanked China for sharing the Coronavirus epidemic prevention and treatment experience by the Chinese army doctors.