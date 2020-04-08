Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro who embraced martyrdom while treating the coronavirus patients in Karachi. “We salute the services of Shaheed Doctor Abdul Qadir Soomro rendered for the ailing humanity,” he added. Usman Buzdar said that Shaheed Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro did not care for his life while treating the patients. People like Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro were out pride and the nation would always remember his everlasting sacrifice. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were rendering valuable services in the war against coronavirus and the government recognised their passion, he added.