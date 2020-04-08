Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the progress on ration distribution to the deserving families in a meeting with welfare organization in the wake of movement restrictions in Punjab at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by MPA Sadia Suhail, Dr. Hussain Jaffery, Adnan Jamil, Majid Ghauri, representatives of Akhuwat, Al Khidmat Foundation, Sundas Foundation, Al Ihsan Welfare Foundation MRF and other organizations working on support to the marginalized sections of the society. The Coordination Committee apprised the minister of the steps taken to ensure supply of essentials and ration to the daily wage earners, labourers and marginalized sections of the society. The Minister said, “It is the collective duty of the state as well as civil society to take care of the marginalized and under privileged sections of the society. Whereas the government is doing its best to provide maximum possible treatment to patients, the philanthropists must come forward at this moment of trial to support the people who are suffering due to a halt in the economic activities.”

She said, “The nation needs unity to overcome the Corona Pandemic. I appreciate the role of doctors, media, lawyers and welfare organizations for playing key role in the battle against coronavirus. The statistics of the last few days indicate we cannot afford complacency and we all will have to adopt Social Distancing to stop the spread of the virus.”