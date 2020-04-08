Share:

KARACHI - A textile factory situated in city’s site area on Tuesday sacked as many as 700 of its employees.

The factories in Sindh are closed amid lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreak.

The sacked employees including women, elders and youngsters in large number protested outside the factory over the harsh decision of sacking their services.

Speaking to the media, the protesting employees said they were asked by the management to leave the factory by saying that their services are not required any more.

They said that the mills owner also released last month salary with deductions.

The protesting sacked employees said they are fired without any reason by the mills owner in this crunch economic time, now what they will do to win bread and butter for their families?

It may be noted that, the Sindh government had announced paid leave for all workers during the lockdown and said no would be laid off during the period.