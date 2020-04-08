Share:

KARACHI - With 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, Sindh’s tally has jumped to 932 so far.According to the health department’s latest report, the province has saw 17 deaths and 253 have recovered their lives.As per breakup, 15 of the deceased were from Karachi and 2 deaths were reported in Hyderabad, the health department said.Overall Sindh has conducted coronavirus tests of 9,713 out of which 932 came out positive. As many as 662 people are under treatment in the various hospitals of the province.