State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has clarified that warmer weather will not affect the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, Dr Zafar Mirza has rejected the theory that warmer weather slow or stop the spread of coronavirus and said that government is trying to stop the spread of the pandemic.

He also said that deaths and infections of coronavirus in Pakistan are lower than projected numbers.

The Pakistan has reported 58 deaths from novel coronavirus. 4072 people tested positive for the virus out of 42159 coronavirus tests.

2,030 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 986 in Sindh, 527 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 212 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 206 in Balochistan, 92 in Islamabad and 19 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 467 patients have recovered in the country while 25 are in critical condition.