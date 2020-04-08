Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 58 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 4072.

According to details, 2,030 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 932 in Sindh, 500 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 211 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 202 in Balochistan, 83 in Islamabad and 19 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 467 patients have recovered in the country while 25 are in critical condition.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has expressed displeasure at the public for ignoring social distancing directives and has decided to make the provincial lockdown more stringent.

This decision was taken during a consultative meeting of the provincial cabinet at CM House.

While reviewing the coronavirus situation in the province, the Chief Minister directed law enforcement agencies to ensure complete imposition of lockdown restrictions.