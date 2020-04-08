Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday granted one-time exemption from appearance to Lahore Parking Company’s (LPC) former chief Hafiz Nauman in a corruption scam of the company.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings.

A counsel on behalf of Hafiz Nauman filed an application for exemption before the court. He requested for granting one-time exemption from appearance to his client for today. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till April 16 and sought arguments from parties on acquittal application of Hafiz Nauman.

Hafiz Nauman had filed the application for acquittal under 265-k of Criminal Procedure Code. He had pleaded with the court for acquittal saying that all allegations levelled against him were baseless.

According to NAB, the accused misused his authority and illegally awarded parking sites contracts. National exchequer had to face loss of millions of rupees due to financial irregularities in the company. It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had granted bail to Hafiz Nauman in the case.